Fed gov grants $1.6m to programs benefiting local waterways, communities in Louisiana

Friday, June 26 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Louisiana will receive $1,607,846 in federal funding that supports clean water and recreational access. Boaters, anglers, and aquatic communities in Louisiana will benefit benefits from the funding, which is from a U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service program.

The Service’s Clean Vessel Act (CVA) and Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) programs total over $32 million nationwide in 2020. 

In Louisiana, partners will provide an additional $567,667 in non-federal matching funds toward BIG projects. BIG program funds will be used by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) to partner with Marina del Ray to replace three existing docks and dedicate them to transient boaters and add an additional six covered wet slips. 

They will also refit to meet electrical code, repair and upgrade the bathhouse and laundry facilities, make two gangways compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, and add new marine pedestals providing utilities, fast internet, and Wi-Fi. 

More information regarding the 2020 CVA grant awards can be found here

 

