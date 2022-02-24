64°
February 10, 2016 Morning News Pop

Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, Josh Eachus

Here are today's top stories:

Mardi Gras parades finish up Tues. night

Thousands heading to church for Ash Wednesday

Meeting scheduled to talk about reopening of Istrouma High School

Beginning a brief warming trend

