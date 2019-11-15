FDA warns Dollar Tree to stop carrying potentially unsafe OTC drugs

CNN reports that the Dollar Tree may be in hot water with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The federal agency issued a warning to the chain of discount stores for carrying over-the-counter drugs produced by foreign manufacturers that have been found to be adulterated. The products in question include acne treatment pads and Assured brand drugs.

The letter labeled these products as being placed on “import alert” and detailed “multiple violations” of manufacturing practices at the centers where they were produced.

Some of those centers include Shanghai Weierya Daily Chemicals Factory and Hangzhou Zhongbo Industrial Company Ltd., which the letter says have displayed a pattern of serious legal violations, such as not testing raw materials or drugs for pathogens and quality.

The Director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Donald Ashley, addressed the situation in a Thursday news release, saying, “Americans expect and deserve drugs that are safe, effective and that meet our standards for quality. The importation and distribution of drugs and other products from manufacturers that violate federal law is unacceptable."

The company has fifteen working days to respond to the FDA in writing, and the FDA's letter to The Dollar Tree warned that “failure to promptly correct the violations may result in legal action without further notice including, without limitation seizure and injunction.”

Officials also urge health care professionals and consumers to report any adverse effects they feel they may have experienced while using over-the-counter drug products from the contract manufacturers.