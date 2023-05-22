Latest Weather Blog
FBI raids Hammond Police, local sheriff's office Thursday
HAMMOND – Federal agents with the FBI raided the Hammond Police Department and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon.
According to Jeffrey Sallet, agents conducted "multiple court-authorized searches" inside the two offices around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Justice were also involved in the investigation.
"Those actions are continuing and the investigation is ongoing," Sallet said.
Officials with the City of Hammond confirmed to WBRZ News 2 that federal agents were at the police department but did not know why.
Residents who work near the police department at the corner of South Oak Street and West Morris Avenue said they saw federal agents storm the building Thursday afternoon. As of 1 p.m., only two agents were seen patrolling the outside of the building.
While there is no official connection to previous investigations yet, two people with ties to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office have found themselves the target of federal authorities this year. Sheriff's deputies assigned to a federal narcotics task force were implicated in a drug and money swiping scheme. Two deputies are accused of stealing drugs and money confiscated during DEA investigations.
