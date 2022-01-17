47°
Father reportedly shot son during domestic dispute at Baton Rouge home

Monday, January 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man reportedly shot his adult son during a domestic situation at a home in East Baton Rouge on Monday, law enforcement officials said.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at Kleinpeter Road. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the person shot was expected to survive. 

It's unclear whether anyone is facing charges.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. This is a developing story. 

