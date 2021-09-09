87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Father charged with negligent homicide after infant daughter found dead in car seat

Thursday, September 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The father of a toddler found dead in a hot car last month has been arrested after investigators determined that he left her in her car seat after taking her to a doctor’s appointment.

Journee Willis’ body was not discovered until after 6 p.m. on Aug. 20 when Kenneth Willis of Port Allen went to a day care on Oak Grove Drive to pick up his children. He was told only one child was there, arrest records show.

Journee was then found in his car.

Willis, 38, was booked with negligent homicide in his daughter’s death.

Willis dropped off Journee’s sibling that morning and took Journee to a doctor’s appointment, arrest records show.

He did not bring Journee to day care after that appointment.

Willis and Journee’s mother were both at the day care hours later when her body was found in the rear-facing car seat in the back passenger side of his car.

