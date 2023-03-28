Latest Weather Blog
Father booked for negligent homicide in 6-year-old's accidental shooting
RACELAND - The father of a 6-year-old boy who was reportedly shot by accident while playing with a gun is now facing criminal charges in his son's death.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday night that Davonta Michel Sr., 24, was booked for negligent homicide more than a month after the Feb. 22 shooting.
Deputies found the victim, Davonta "D.J" Michel Jr., with a gunshot wound at his home on LA 182. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators later learned that the boy and his brother, also 6 years old, found the loaded handgun in their father's bedroom and started playing with it. The boys were being watched by their grandparents at the time, but deputies said the weapon was not secured, leading them to file an arrest warrant for Michel Sr.
Trending News
He was booked Monday and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CONTENT WARNING: Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
-
Judy in Disguise @ 55 - Sunday Journal
-
Vehicle fire on I-110 Tuesday morning
-
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill; Two Louisiana natives...
-
New Mississippi River bridge location still undecided but will have tolls, DOTD...
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover