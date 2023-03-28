Father booked for negligent homicide in 6-year-old's accidental shooting

Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

RACELAND - The father of a 6-year-old boy who was reportedly shot by accident while playing with a gun is now facing criminal charges in his son's death.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday night that Davonta Michel Sr., 24, was booked for negligent homicide more than a month after the Feb. 22 shooting.

Deputies found the victim, Davonta "D.J" Michel Jr., with a gunshot wound at his home on LA 182. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators later learned that the boy and his brother, also 6 years old, found the loaded handgun in their father's bedroom and started playing with it. The boys were being watched by their grandparents at the time, but deputies said the weapon was not secured, leading them to file an arrest warrant for Michel Sr.

He was booked Monday and is being held on a $200,000 bond.