Father arrested for negligent homicide after 6-year-old got ahold of gun, killed brother

3 hours 1 minute 34 seconds ago Monday, March 27 2023 Mar 27, 2023 March 27, 2023 9:50 PM March 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

RACELAND - A father was arrested in connection with the death of his 6-year-old son after the child was shot by his brother while playing with a loaded gun. 

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, six-year-old Davonta Michael Jr. was shot by his six-year-old brother on Feb. 22 while the siblings were at their Raceland home being watched by grandparents. 

Deputies said the boys found a loaded gun in their father's bedroom and were playing with it when the gun went off, killing Michael Jr. 

On Monday, 24-year-old Davonta Michael Sr. turned himself in and was booked for negligent homicide. 

