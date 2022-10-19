Father arrested after shooting at car with children inside, killing man during child custody visitation

HAMMOND - A father was arrested after shooting at a car with his two children inside, killing the driver.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Ajante Jackson told the mother of his two children that he would like to have a visit with them Tuesday.

Deputies said 21-year-old Howard Watkins Jr., a friend of the mother, drove the pair and the children to meet Jackson. Law enforcement says when Watkins pulled up to the meeting location, Jackson started shooting at Watkins' car.

In an attempt to escape, Watkins drove to his father's home nearby. Deputies said he was followed by Jackson and 20-year-old Chardonay Washington, who both attacked him when he got out of the car in the driveway of his father's house.

A fight began between the two and Jackson shot Watkins, according to arrest documents. Howard Watkins Sr. came out of his home and tried to defend his son before Jackson shot him.

Both father and son were taken to a hospital where Howard Watkins Jr. died.

Ajante Jackson was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted-second degree murder, two counts of cruelty to juveniles, and one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Chardonay Washington was charged with one count of principle to second-degree murder, two counts of principle to attempted-second degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice by evidence tampering.

Deputies also arrested 27-year-old Jemario Dyson who was charged for resisting an officer, disturbing the peace and battery of an officer.