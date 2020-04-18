Latest Weather Blog
Father arrested after abusing infant son in St. Tammany Parish
MANDEVILLE - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Mandeville-area man after he admitted to abusing his five-month-old son.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, the infant’s mother called 911 after the father, Brian Young, called her concerned because the baby had stopped breathing.
Once officials arrived at the home, they transported the infant to a hospital for medical treatment. They soon discovered non-accidental injuries consistent with child abuse.
According to detectives, Young admitted to throwing the infant numerous times onto the floor, and a swing.
A warrant was issued towards Young, Saturday and he was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail, for Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles, which is a felony.
He also has been booked on other charges, this is a ongoing investigation.
The infant remains in critical condition at the area hospital.
