Father and son set to graduate LSU together Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Father-son duo Bryan and George Stokes will walk across the stage Saturday, both receiving degrees from LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business.

Bryan will receive his MBA and his son George is set to receive a bachelor's degree in marketing.

Bryan originally attended undergrad at LSU in 1983, but left to join the U.S. Army where he worked as a helicopter flight engineer, then flew Blackhawk helicopters for 30 years.

“I had always been interested in pursuing my MBA but after completing my bachelor’s degree I decided to take the semester off; that semester turned into 20 years,” Bryan said. “By completing my degree at this stage of my life it will serve as an example to my sons that it is important to continuously challenge yourself and that it is never too late to learn something new."

“My dad motivates me to become as great of a man as he is; I am very proud of the both of us for accomplishing the goals we had in place,” George said.