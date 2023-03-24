Latest Weather Blog
Father allegedly shot, killed man who complimented his son at New Orleans barbershop
NEW ORLEANS - A father is accused of shooting and killing a man who complimented his two-year-old son as he got his hair cut.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Harold Brooks, 37, took his child to get his hair cut at a barbershop on Crowder Lane on March 17. Witnesses say Brooks "became irate" when another customer, 56-year-old Kenneth Smith, complimented his son. No further details of the exchange were provided.
Surveillance video shows Smith leaving the business on foot, followed shortly after by Brooks and his son in a Jeep Cherokee, according to the news outlet. The Cherokee is seen approaching Smith as he walked down Crowder Lane, where police say he was shot to death.
Brooks was taken into custody and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
