Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman
JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna.
On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
Upon initial investigation, State Police determined Rome was walking across the westbound lanes of US 90 when she was struck by an unknown SUV traveling west. Rome was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV did not stop.
State Police were later able to identify the SUV involved in the crash as a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali. Further investigation revealed that 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna was the driver of the vehicle. Jackson was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
More details will be provided as they become available.
