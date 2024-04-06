59°
Fatal crash involving pedestrian on Winbourne Avenue under investigation

7 years 6 months 1 week ago Monday, September 26 2016 Sep 26, 2016 September 26, 2016 8:58 AM September 26, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash on Winbourne Avenue that took the life of one pedestrian.

The crash occurred on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Winbourne Avenue when a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east bound on the street in the outside lane. A pedestrian, 45-year-old Reginald Holden was walking north on Bartlett Street.

For unknown reasons Holden entered the outside lane of Winbourne Avenue and as a result was struck by the Chevrolet. Holden later died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

