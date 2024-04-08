Fatal barfight suspect suspended from school, requests to leave state to be ranch hand

BATON ROUGE — The man charged with manslaughter in the death of Devin Repath at Fred's last month has filed a motion Monday to leave the state to work as a ranch hand in Mississippi while he is suspended from school.

Matthew Marsiglia, 21, asked the court to leave the state for Magnolia, Mississippi, to work for a family member as a ranch hand. Court records also say that Marsiglia has been suspended from LSU, where he was pursuing an engineering degree.

Marsiglia was arrested after Repath, 26, died from injuries sustained in a bar fight at Fred's in Tigerland on March 22.