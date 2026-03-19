BRFD: 2 dead, 2 injured in early Thursday morning fire off South Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE — Two people are dead and two others were hospitalized after an early Thursday morning fire off South Choctaw Drive.

Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to the fire along Bywood Avenue around 4 a.m. Firefighters put out the fire by 7 a.m., but first responders remained on scene.

A spokesperson for the fire department said firefighters were worried about the fire spreading to nearby buildings, but they were able to contain the blaze to the building where it started.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.