TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:15a: Right lane blocked. Disabled vehicle in Port Allen on I 10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B; CLEARED

6:45a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B, stop and go traffic back to College Dr/Exit 158; CLEARED

7:50a:Closed due to accident in Central on Sullivan Rd SB between Central Throughway and Greenwell Springs Rd

8a: Accident With Injury in East Baton Rouge on Evangeline St at Elm Dr

8a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on S Choctaw Dr at Wooddale Blvd