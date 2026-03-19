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Albany High School teacher arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery
ALBANY - An Albany High School teacher was arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the Livingston Parish jail roster.
Byron Humphrey, 48, was booked for misdemeanor sexual battery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
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He is currently listed on Albany High School's website as a wrestling coach. WBRZ reached out to Livingston Schools for more information.
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