47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Albany High School teacher arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery

1 hour 14 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 11:03 PM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ALBANY - An Albany High School teacher was arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the Livingston Parish jail roster.

Byron Humphrey, 48, was booked for misdemeanor sexual battery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Trending News

He is currently listed on Albany High School's website as a wrestling coach. WBRZ reached out to Livingston Schools for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days