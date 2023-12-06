47°
Fans show up before sunrise to buy tickets to see Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 January 17, 2019 8:56 AM January 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Excited fans started lining up around the New Orleans Superdome before dawn in order to buy tickets to see the Rolling Stones at this year's Jazz Fest.

The music festival announced its lineup Tuesday and said the group will take the stage on May 2. Tickets to see the British band, which have been selling out nationwide, will go on sale to Louisiana residents starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, WWL-TV reports.

The box office will be open until 6 p.m.

To see who else is playing at this year's Jazz Fest, click here.

