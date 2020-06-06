Fans pack Bayou Bash

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans have been celebrating the new highly ranked football class since the announcements began rolling in.

The Gridiron Club's Bayou Bash at the River Center began at 8:30 Wednesday morning. It's the biggest annual recruiting party in the country, and some people take off work for to gather as each signee was named.

It's the 21st year of the bash and fans says it's an event to hype up the season.

"I've been coming to almost every one of them," Francis Kinchen says. He's been a Tiger fan since 1935. "To me, this has been one of the best ones."

23 men from five states signed with LSU. Fans say they're happy with the class, but note some were missed.

"Probably didn't get a couple guys we needed but other than that I think we had a great day," said Ralph Jukkola.

On Wednesday, Coach Les Miles said LSU signed nine of the top 10 recruits in the state and 70% are from Louisiana.

"I think this group will be very special. It's certainly a class you can compete for a national championship with," the Mad Hatter said at his LSU press conference this afternoon.

Looking back a couple of months, Miles' job status was up-in-the-air. Fans say this class wouldn't have been as successful had he not been here.

"Everybody who plays for Coach Miles seems to love him," said Anthony Gallow.