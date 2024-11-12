FanDuel sends email asking Louisiana players to tell state representatives to oppose gaming tax hike

BATON ROUGE — FanDuel, a popular online sportsbook, sent Louisiana players an email Tuesday morning asking them to tell their representatives to oppose a sports betting tax hike that would raise the state's gaming tax from 15% to 51%.

"The Louisiana legislature wants to MASSIVELY increase the tax rate on your favorite form of entertainment — placing legal bets on the sports teams, players, and games that you love!" the message read.

The email then links to a form to contact local state representatives, asking players to express their opposition to the tax hike.

"Promotional offers and the best odds will be at risk if politicians rush into making Louisiana’s tax rate the highest in the country for legal sports betting," the email adds.

HB 22 would see companies like FanDuel face increased costs to operate in Louisiana. The bill, filed by Rep. Roger Wilder, R-Denham Springs, is part of Gov. Jeff Landry’s special tax session to overhaul the state’s tax code.

If passed, Wilder's tax hike would put Louisiana’s gaming tax at the same level as New York — the highest in the country.