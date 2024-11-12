Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers

BATON ROUGE—Sports betting companies could face increased costs to operate in Louisiana after HB 22, filed by Rep. Roger Wilder, R-Denham Springs, proposed increasing a 15% gaming tax to 51%.

Gov. Jeff Landry’s third special session of 2024 started Wednesday, this time to overhaul the state’s tax code and make Louisiana more attractive to live in and do business. The tax increase from Rep. Wilder, if passed, would put Louisiana’s tax at the same level as New York — the highest in the country.

Sports radio show host Hunt Palmer described the intensity and ease of sports betting in Louisiana, saying there were millions of dollars to be made.

"You used to have to go to Las Vegas or do it underground. Now, you can just pick up your phone, download an app, and wager on most games," Palmer said.

Online sports betting was legalized in 2022, and the hype hasn’t died. Palmer says Louisiana lawmakers likely want more of the profits made.

On top of the tax, Wilder’s also intends to stop companies from offering promotional credits to players. According to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board’s reports, operators handed out $44.4 million in promo code credits during the last fiscal year.

Palmer says there could be unintended consequences if the measure continues in its current form, saying the betting companies may want more in return from the consumer.

“They're going to look at a way to tax the consumer to recoup the money because the state is taking it from them,” Palmer said, adding that it’s unlikely the measure would end online sports betting in Louisiana.

“I don't think they're going anywhere because there's so much money to be made here.”