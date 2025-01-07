Family scared for their safety after son's accused killer let out on bond

BATON ROUGE - The family of an 18-year-old Broadmoor High senior who was killed two days before Christmas says they are living in fear and frustration.

Loved ones of Kyle Earthly Jr. are angry with the system after accused killer Jeremiah Howze, 17, was released on bond just days after he was arrested.

"He was killed for being too nice," his aunt Dr. Maria Shantell Williams said.

According to his family, Kyle — known as "KJ" — agreed to pick up his classmate Howze on Dec. 23 and bring him to Best Buy. Family members shared video of KJ leaving the house, skipping and seemingly in a good mood. It was Howze who deputies say killed him.

"My son gave him several rides from school. They used to hang out, so that's why we are confused about the situation," KJ's mom Ashley Peterson said.

Besides having his kindness taken advantage of, KJ's family said he was a good student, boyfriend and son.

"Most people automatically assume the person that was killed was involved in gangs or drug activity, and that's not KJ's story," Dr. Williams said.

The turmoil from losing KJ was compounded by the court proceedings after Howze was arrested for murder around a week later. Commissioner Nicole Robinson set a $150,000 bond, which he was able to make.

"You're able to tell me that a 17-year-old can sit there and shoot my son several times in the head and you mean to tell me that he walked away with $150,000 bond and was able to bond out?" Peterson said.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, while $150,000 is on the low end for second-degree murder bonds, it's not outside the normal amount.

Regardless, KJ's family says they do not feel safe with their son's alleged killer out on the street, especially since they say his friends have been tormenting them online.

"Not only does he have people looking at our pages and stuff, I just don't feel safe at this point. I don't feel safe," Peterson said.

KJ's family wants everyone to know the type of son he was.

"He's never been the type to get in trouble. My son likes to play games, be with his girlfriend, run around the house acting crazy, torturing his sisters, you know?" his mother said.

His father said he has a message to other parents.

"They need to teach their sons how I was teaching my son: to be great, to strive to do better and have integrity," Kyle Earthly Sr. said.