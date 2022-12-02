Family reunited with unidentified man who showed up at Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE - The family of an unidentified man brought to a local hospital Thursday has brought him home.

The man was brought to a Baton Rouge hospital by first responders Thursday evening, and police were called to help identify him. Officers exhausted efforts before asking the public for help.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Friday morning that the man had been reunited with his family.