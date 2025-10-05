Family-owned grocery store open for nearly 90 years due to neighboring support

BATON ROUGE— A Black-owned grocery store that's been open for nearly 90 years in the Valley Park neighborhood is still serving its community.

Owen's Grocery Market and Deli was established as a grocery store in 1938, founded by David and Emma Owens, for residents of the neighborhood.

Owner and daughter Cynthia Owens-Green said she remembers the early days when servicing the Valley Park community.

"People would come down. We had where they could hook up their horses, and they would buy feed. Just a regular grocery store," Green said.

The store was in business during the Jim Crow era. Green said the business faced adversity.

"We kind of stayed in our own community, and there were times they had crosses burning in front of our store, but we still survived through it all," Green said.

Green remained in the family business, where her daughters, Kristi Green, Erica Matthews, and Malissa Fowler, worked as children.

"We remember the grocery trucks coming to deliver our big orders and unload and bring the groceries in here," Matthews said.

Over the years, the building transitioned into a restaurant to keep the place up and running. Many customers say Owen's is well known in the community for giving back to neighbors.

"If they're hungry, we feed them. We feed them. If they have a need, even for conversation, we try to treat everyone like how I want to be treated," Green said.

The family said the neighbors are the reason they're still here 87 years later.

"There's times day to day we wonder if we're going to pay the bills, but we make it," Green said. "We do really appreciate all the help and love. We couldn't really have done it unless the neighborhood have stepped in and believe in us."