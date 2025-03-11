76°
Family of Southern student Caleb Wilson to host a public memorial Friday

2 hours 3 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 2:22 PM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — The family of Caleb Wilson will host a public memorial following the Southern student's hazing death, the university announced Tuesday.

“Caleb Wilson's kindness, passion, and unwavering spirit left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. As we mourn this tremendous loss, we also come together to celebrate his life and legacy with his family," Chancellor John K. Pierre said.

The services will be held Friday on the school's campus at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

A viewing is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. and will be followed by a celebration of life service. 

