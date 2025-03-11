Family of Southern student Caleb Wilson to host a public memorial Friday

BATON ROUGE — The family of Caleb Wilson will host a public memorial following the Southern student's hazing death, the university announced Tuesday.

“Caleb Wilson's kindness, passion, and unwavering spirit left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. As we mourn this tremendous loss, we also come together to celebrate his life and legacy with his family," Chancellor John K. Pierre said.

The services will be held Friday on the school's campus at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

A viewing is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. and will be followed by a celebration of life service.