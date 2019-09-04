Family of man killed by West Baton Rouge deputy files wrongful death lawsuit

PORT ALLEN - The family of a man fatally shot by a West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy in July has filed a lawsuit claiming the deputy had no justification for killing him.

The lawsuit filed by the family of Josef Richardson Tuesday names West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes, the parish government and Deputy Vance Matranga among the defendants.

The document alleges Richardson was unarmed and dressed only in his underwear when Matranga entered his motel room and shot him in the back of the neck. The sheriff's office said Matranga was executing a "no knock" warrant looking for drugs.

Richardson's girlfriend was in the room at the time of the shooting and claimed the gun was fired within seconds of the deputies entering the room. The suit further alleges the gun was "pointed directly to the back of Mr. Richardson's skull before it discharged."

Matranga and another deputy involved in the shooting have both been placed on administrative leave while state police investigate the incident.

The family says it's seeking a trial by jury and compensation for all damages and legal fees.

