Family of Devin Page Jr. offering $3,000 to help find killer

BATON ROUGE- The family of Devin Page Jr. found a place where the baby will be laid to rest earlier Tuesday at the Southern Memorial Gardens.

"I never thought I would have to come to a cemetery now to see him," Tye Toliver, the mother of Devin, said.

It has been a week since the baby was killed by a stray bullet that flew through his window while he slept in bed next to his one-year-old sister.

Tye Toliver says the past week has been a "hard and long week." Cathy Toliver, Devin's grandmother, has this message to the killer.

"You took my grandsons life and you caused my daughter and my family all of this grief," Cathy Toliver said.

The family is trying to heal and they say a part of that healing is finding the killer. Three people have donated $1,000 each to help encourage people to speak up. One of those people is Devin's cousin, Sharonda Cooper-Epps.

"I wanted to be vocal with my family and say put up or shut up. This is what we're going to do to make sure whomever did this is brought to justice," Cooper-Epps said.

She says that the randomness of this shooting is the reason why it can happen to anybody.

Tye Toliver wants the person responsible to come forward.

"Whoever did this to my son. I pray you guys turn yourselves in as soon as possible. Anybody that knows something or is connected, please say something."