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Sheriff: 3 injured after argument evolves into shootout at Loranger trailer park
LORANGER — Three people were taken to the hospital after a late Thursday night shooting in a Loranger trailer park that stemmed from an argument between two groups, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said.
Deputies responded to the incident on North St. Charles Avenue off Loranger Road after reports of shots being fired around 10 p.m., but they found no victims. They did, however, find evidence of multiple shots being fired.
Two groups of people got into an argument in the trailer park, resulting in multiple residents emerging from their homes to try to intervene and get the groups to leave. Deputies said this soon turned into a shootout, leaving a 50-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman injured.
The group was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The 50-year-old and the 17-year-old are both still hospitalized in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, but the 33-year-old was released after being treated for a graze wound.
The 50-year-old woman is related to one of the members of the feuding groups. Deputies noted that it's not currently known whether the other two were part of the groups or were residents.
Sticker initially reported that two people were injured.
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