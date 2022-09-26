Latest Weather Blog
Businesses distributing 'Live like Allie' bracelets in memory of slain LSU student
BATON ROUGE - Businesses throughout the capital area are handing out bracelets honoring LSU student Allie Rice as police continue to search for her killer.
Family and friends launched the campaign "Live Like Allie" in remembrance of the 21-year-old LSU senior. The group's Facebook page said the yellow bracelets are already available at a handful of restaurants: The Shed in Baton Rouge, Sarita's Grill & Cantina in Denham Springs and Big Slice Pizza in Prairieville.
More than two dozen businesses in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes are expected to start giving out the bracelets by Tuesday:
BATON ROUGE
- The Shed BBQ
- Louie's Cafe'
- Stab's Prime Steak & Seafood
- Messengers Gifts
- Elsie's Plate & Pie
- Golf Suites
- Hammond Air Auto Spa
- Watch Repair
- Reggie's Bar
- JL's Place
- Shine Salon
- Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar
CENTRAL
- Stab's Steak & Seafood
- MK Boutique
- Vintage Salon
DENHAM SPRINGS
- Sarita’s Grill & Cantina
GONZALES
- Cracker Barrel
PRAIRIEVILLE
- Nooley's Poboys, Wings & Curley Cues
- Todd Husers - State Farm Insurance Agent
- Big Slice Pizza
- Salon Brushed
- Gold's Gym
WEST BATON ROUGE
- Bayou Bistro
- Studio Too
- Maddie's Ice Cream
- Port Allen Tire
- Spillway Sportsman
- TLC Nutrition
