90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Businesses distributing 'Live like Allie' bracelets in memory of slain LSU student

1 hour 30 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, September 26 2022 Sep 26, 2022 September 26, 2022 3:03 PM September 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Businesses throughout the capital area are handing out bracelets honoring LSU student Allie Rice as police continue to search for her killer

Family and friends launched the campaign "Live Like Allie" in remembrance of the 21-year-old LSU senior. The group's Facebook page said the yellow bracelets are already available at a handful of restaurants: The Shed in Baton Rouge, Sarita's Grill & Cantina in Denham Springs and Big Slice Pizza in Prairieville. 

More than two dozen businesses in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes are expected to start giving out the bracelets by Tuesday:

BATON ROUGE
- The Shed BBQ 
- Louie's Cafe'
- Stab's Prime Steak & Seafood
- Messengers Gifts
- Elsie's Plate & Pie
- Golf Suites
- Hammond Air Auto Spa
- Watch Repair
- Reggie's Bar
- JL's Place
- Shine Salon
- Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

CENTRAL
- Stab's Steak & Seafood
- MK Boutique
- Vintage Salon

Trending News

DENHAM SPRINGS
- Sarita’s Grill & Cantina 

GONZALES
- Cracker Barrel

PRAIRIEVILLE
- Nooley's Poboys, Wings & Curley Cues
- Todd Husers - State Farm Insurance Agent
- Big Slice Pizza 
- Salon Brushed
- Gold's Gym

WEST BATON ROUGE
- Bayou Bistro
- Studio Too
- Maddie's Ice Cream
- Port Allen Tire
- Spillway Sportsman
- TLC Nutrition

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days