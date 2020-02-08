Family of 10 displaced by overnight stove fire

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say an unattended stove is to blame for a house fire that left 10 people without a home Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the blaze on Osborne Street near N Foster Drive around 7:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived in time to see flames bursting out of the windows of the home.

The house was fully engulfed in flames before crews finally managed to bring it under control around 8:10 p.m.

A family of 10 living in the residence was alerted by smoke alarms and evacuated the home without injuries.

The house received heavy fire damage.

Red Cross was called to assist the victims.