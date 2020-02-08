54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family of 10 displaced by overnight stove fire

21 hours 41 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 February 07, 2020 11:50 AM February 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say an unattended stove is to blame for a house fire that left 10 people without a home Thursday night. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the blaze on Osborne Street near N Foster Drive around 7:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived in time to see flames bursting out of the windows of the home.

The house was fully engulfed in flames before crews finally managed to bring it under control around 8:10 p.m.

A family of 10 living in the residence was alerted by smoke alarms and evacuated the home without injuries. 

The house received heavy fire damage. 

Red Cross was called to assist the victims.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days