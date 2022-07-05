Family, including two young children, saved from capsized boat in Lake Pontchartrain

MANDEVILLE - Fellow boaters on Lake Pontchartrain leapt into action when a neighboring boat capsized, sending a family of four into the water.

Sunday night, when the lake was full of boaters celebrating the 4th of July weekend, a family decided to head back home after a fireworks show, according to WWLTV. Matthew, the owner of the boat who chose not to share his last name, said waves started going over his hull.

Matthew, his wife, and his two sons, nine and one years old respectively, fell into six-foot-deep water when their flatboat flipped over.

Both children were wearing life jackets, but the one-year-old's fell off after entering the water. Matthew said his first instinct was to help his children, and he recalls holding the younger boy over the water until help arrived.

Another boat about 30 feet away heard the family's screams for help and came to their rescue.

Kevin Mumphrey, the driver of the rescuing boat, said he was happy to be in the right place at the right time. No one was injured.