Family identifies 6-year-old boy killed after being struck by school bus in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A 6-year-old was struck and killed by a school bus in the St. Claude neighborhood of New Orleans on Thursday morning, WWL reports.

The accident was reported in the 1400 block of Desire Street. Police told WWL that the accident happened around 8 a.m. while the child was getting out of a car.

The child, identified by his aunt as Mason Richards, was brought to a hospital by New Orleans EMS. WWL said that the child later died as a result of his injuries.

Richards' family told WWL that they are "demanding the bus driver is charged or they will sue," however New Orleans Police said they are not pressing charges against the driver or the bus company at this time.

NOPD added that drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the incident.

Mason attended KIPP Leadership and the school sent the following statement to WWL:

We are deeply saddened to confirm that a student at KIPP Leadership has tragically passed away following a bus accident. Our thoughts are with the family, and we are offering our full support to them and to our school community during this incredibly difficult time. We are working closely with local authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and at this time. Because this is an official investigation, we've been asked by NOPD to defer all questions to them. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we are providing grief counseling and support services for those affected. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this time.