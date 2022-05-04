Family, friends honor woman killed in deadly police chase

BATON ROUGE - As the sun went down Tuesday evening, balloons went up at Memorial Stadium in memory of Sherell Weston.

The 49-year-old mother died Saturday night when a speeding Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Darrien Rogers, ran a red light and slammed into her car on Choctaw Drive near Acadian Thruway.

Police say they tried to pull over Rogers when they saw him driving the wrong direction on Choctaw Drive. Rogers refused to stop and a high-speed chase ensued, with Rogers reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit discovered Rogers was a member of one of the groups that took credit for clogging up major streets with dangerous car stunts around the city Saturday night.

Not even 24 hours after Weston was killed, Rogers was released on a $62,000 bond.

"To know that the judicial system set a bond so low that he was able—Mr. Rogers was able—to bond out less than 24 hours after killing someone is unbelievable," said Doris McWhite Weston, a lawyer and sister-in-law of Sherell.

Weston's family described her as the glue that held everyone together, and they're determined to get justice.