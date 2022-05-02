Man booked in deadly police chase has links to street-racing group that caused traffic mayhem Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing a woman after he ran a red light while racing away from police Saturday is tied to the same group that took credit for clogging up a major street as concertgoers were leaving Garth Brooks' sold-out show at Tiger Stadium.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Darrien Rogers, 22, was trying to get away from officers in his Dodge Charger when he plowed into another driver at Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, within an hour of the concert letting out.

In a news release, police said they tried to stop Rogers after he was seen driving the wrong way on Choctaw Drive near Acadian Thruway. The department said Rogers refused to stop for police and reached speeds greater than 120 miles per hour while driving against oncoming traffic in the moments before the crash.

The driver inside the vehicle that was hit, 49-year-old Sherell Weston, died at the crash scene.

Rogers suffered minor injuries and was booked for manslaughter, flight from an officer and multiple traffic violations. He was released on a $62,000 bond.

Rogers' social media is littered with references to the "Highway Demons," a car group that claimed responsibility online for stunts that shut down College Drive at I-10 Saturday night as hordes of drivers were leaving Brooks' packed concert at Tiger Stadium, which hosted more than 100,000 fans.

Baton Rouge police said they're investigating videos which showed those reckless drivers and a crowd made up of seemingly hundreds of onlookers blocking traffic at various spots around the city.