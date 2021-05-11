70°
Family finds human remains while cleaning out dead father's home
CASCO, Maine - The family of a man who passed away earlier this year was shocked after they discovered human remains while cleaning out his home in Maine.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the discovery Saturday afternoon. The family told deputies they found skeletal remains while cleaning out their dead father's home.
The house belonged to Douglas Scott, 82, who passed away earlier this year.
Authorities did not say how long it appeared the remains had been there. A medical examiner looked over the body Sunday, and more testing is pending.
Authorities said it will take weeks to determine who the person may have been and what happened to them.
