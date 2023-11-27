Family escapes flames before Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - Willie and Kathryn Freeman are a couple in their eighties. For years, they lived in their home in Wesson, Miss. Early Wednesday, morning the couple were awakened up by their grandson and live-in caregiver, 23-year-old Gavin Conerly.

Their family's home was going up in flames.

Randi Freeman, who is Gavin's mother, says the day before Thanksgiving, her son rescued his grandparents.

"By the time he got them in the car, the entire house was engulfed, and there was no way to get anything out," Freeman said.

Gavin, who didn't want to be interviewed, drove them to his mother's house in Prairieville, leaving behind belongings. Decades of family memories were destroyed in a single night. When Randi drove to the home on the next day, the house reignited.

Kathryn Freeman lives with Alzheimer's and recently broke her hip, forcing her to undergo surgery and spend time in a nursing home. Due to the injury, Kathryn uses a hospital bed, but when the trio escaped the blaze, Randi Freeman says they left the bed and other medical supplies and essentials.

"We're finally able to get some temporary hearing aids for my grandfather. He lost his hearing aids. He left his wallet with everything -- his driver's license," she said.

Randi added that without pictures and tangible memories, helping her grandmother remember life before the fire will be hard.

"Familiar places help so much, and now there's nothing left for her to remember. There's no pictures to show her, to bring any memories back."

Randi wants to give back to her grandparents and son.

"They taught me how to be selfless, and how to be giving, because they always have been," Freeman said.

Sunday, counting their blessings, the family celebrated Thanksgiving together.

