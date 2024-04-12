55°
Family displaced after Friday morning house fire

Friday, April 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters were on scene for a house fire early Friday morning around 4 a.m. at Belle Fountaine Court near Brightside Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a family of 4 adults and one child were inside and were able to make it out safely, but were left displaced

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

