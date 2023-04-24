Families take advantage of nice weather; spend time at Ascension Parish Fair

ASCENSION PARISH - The beautiful weather made for a great trip for families to slide into the Ascension Parish fair on Sunday.

It wasn't a busy crowd, but still packed with fun, games, and the favorite—the fair food.

"Funnel cakes, we love the funnel cakes and the corn dogs," Lauren Maxwell said.

"I'm ready to eat! Funnel cakes and lemonade!," Arriell Bujol said.

There were plenty to go around. The fair had ten different flavors of funnel cakes. There was chicken on a stick and massive corn dogs.

"I had the Oreo funnel cake. It was yummy in my tummy," Bujol said.

For Lauren Maxwell and her family, it was their first time at the fair in Gonzales.

"It's Sunday, we figured it wouldn't be as busy. We saw ads on Facebook and decided to come."

They were ready to take full advantage of all the fun.

"We went on the sizzler, the boat and the swirl," Harper Pendarvis and Berklee Gross said.

And of course, quality time.

"It's super important and the weathers beautiful, you can't beat it, family time is always awesome," Maxwell said.