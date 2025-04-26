Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at Port Allen kite festival

PORT ALLEN — In West Baton Rouge Parish, nice sunny weather and a gentle breeze made for a good day to fly kites at the Kite Fest Louisiane’ in Port Allen.

The festival, which started Saturday and continues through Sunday, had kites of all shapes and sizes in the air, from airplanes, birds and even dragons.

WBRZ spoke to one family, Deandre and Dylan Williams, out flying their Captain America kite, who said they were having a great time waving their red, white and blue kite during the festival.

Saturday’s festivities conclude with a fireworks show at dusk, with the festival continuing Sunday at 11 a.m..

Admission to the event is free.