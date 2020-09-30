Latest Weather Blog
False tax returns net 3-year-plus sentence for Shreveport man
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana business owner has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for filing false tax returns.
Robert Clifton Poimboeuf, 58, was sentenced Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport said in a news release.
He was part owner of D&G Holdings, LLC, a medical laboratory in the Shreveport area.
The case involved tax returns filed from 2011 to 2015. Prosecutors said his scheme cost the Internal Revenue Service more than $1.9 million.
Poimboeuf concealed from his tax return preparers at least two bank accounts reflecting income earned, and falsely characterized business receipts as non-taxable loans, according to the news release.
U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. also ordered Poimboeuf to pay the IRS more than $1.9 million in restitution, the release said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crash involving two 18-wheelers, dump truck ties up traffic on MSR Bridge
-
Baton Rouge General's 'Coping After COVID' offers emotional support to COVID survivors
-
Metro Council prepares to discuss on-premises consumption in EBR bars
-
Tuesday night crash in West BR involving sugar cane truck
-
Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman Singer,' dies at 78
Sports Video
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium