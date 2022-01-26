Fallstreak seen in New Orleans Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS – An unusual cloud formation was spotted in by residents on Wednesday evening. Many shared photos of what is known as a fallstreak or hole punch cloud.

This phenomenon occurs when liquid cloud droplets are supercooled and below freezing. When disturbed, by an eddy of air or even a plane, it causes ice crystals to form and a “domino-effect” where many of the droplets to rapidly freeze. These heavier ice crystals start to fall creating a hole, which expands as more and more crystals drop.

