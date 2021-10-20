Facing charges in 3 parishes, accused killer Matthew Mire now held at Angola prison

GONZALES - Matthew Mire, accused of killing two people, was booked into jails in both Ascension and Livingston parishes Tuesday.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office had Mire in custody Tuesday morning as he faces charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary from a vehicle, and home invasion.

Mire was then moved to the Ascension jail just before noon. There he's accused of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of weapons, home invasion, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Later Tuesday evening, Mire was moved to a high-security wing of the Angola state prison. The Department of Corrections said Mire was relocated at the request of Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre.

He is being held separate from inmates who are currently serving out sentences.

Earlier this month, the district attorney in Ascension Parish brought the case against Mire to a grand jury, with indictments returned against Mire some five days after he was accused of killing a state trooper, shooting a woman to death and injuring another person Saturday morning.

Mire is facing charges in Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston after he was arrested following a day-long manhunt in the wake of a double shooting in Livingston and a double shooting in Ascension Parish where Pamela Adair was killed. Unbeknownst for much of the day, Mire is also suspected of killing Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, too. Gaubert's body was found some 15 hours after he was killed.

A grand jury at the courthouse in Gonzales indicted Mire in Ascension Parish on charges of murder, attempted murder, home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, having stolen things, flight from an officer and attempted armed robbery.

Mire is being held in Ascension Parish without bond for his murder charges there.

An East Baton Rouge Parish judge previously denied bond on East Baton Rouge charges.

In a story reported first by WBRZ earlier in the week, District Attorney Ricky Babin said there is a "strong likelihood" his office will pursue the death penalty against Mire. Click HERE for the story.