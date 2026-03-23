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FAA says 1 killed in airplane crash near Boyce in central Louisiana
SHARP — The pilot of a small plane was killed when the aircraft crashed into a swamp in Rapides Parish, data from the Federal Aviation Administration showed on Monday.
The crash occurred near Sharp, which is west of Boyce about 120 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said it was notified of a crash about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The FAA said Monday that only one person was aboard the plane, which was registered to a person in California. It listed one fatality in its database of aviation incidents.
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The Beechcraft BE20 was located near the edge of Lake Rodemacher, near Sharp, the FAA said. First responders on Sunday said the aircraft was in a "very densely vegetative and swampy area."
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