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BRFD Hazmat unit, DEQ on scene after 'caustic substance' spilled on Scenic Highway

1 hour 11 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 3:20 PM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a Hazmat unit is working a chemical spill on Scenic Highway.

Officials said that as a building was being torn down around Scenic Highway and 70th Street, a few drums of a "caustic substance" were spilled. City officials said the company that was at the building previously left chemicals behind.

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The Department of Environmental Quality and Louisiana State Police are also on scene alongside a cleanup contractor. BRFD says there are "no impacts to the public." 

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