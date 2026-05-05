Juror information will now be barred from public access under new legislative bill

BATON ROUGE—Under a bill that advanced through the Senate Judiciary C Committee Tuesday, the public would be barred from accessing juror information.

The Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure states that juror names are to be published in each parish’s official journal, local newspaper or on the door of the courthouse.

Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, sought to change the current process and protect juror information including jurors’ identities, their telephone numbers, emails, home address and anything related to their image and likeness.

The current bill states that juror information would be disclosed only at the digression of the court and if a juror list is submitted to local government.

Villio said it a simple bill and “a measure to protect juror privacy.”

She explained that jurors sometimes face intimidation that dissuades them from participating in the justice system.

The bill enforces no more than a $1,000 fine or imprisonment for no more than six months, or both, for violators.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press discusses the debate around publicizing juror information and the belief that access to this information following court decisions is a public right. In allowing juror information to be accessible, journalists can act as watchdogs for the judicial process.

Sen. Regina Ashford Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, moved to advance the bill favorably.

Those in favor included Zack Daniels, executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, and Kevin Cobb with the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association.

The bill passed the House 94-2 in April and now goes to the full Senate.