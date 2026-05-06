81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LaHouse tells residents to prepare roofs, have emergency bags packed ahead of 2026 hurricane season

2 hours 57 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 8:15 AM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Ahead of the 2026 hurricane season, which officially starts June 1, state and local officials are participating in Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Abigail Whitam with 2une In visited LaHouse on LSU’s campus to learn how to prepare your home in the event of severe weather.

They told her that it’s important to make sure your roof is prepared, as well as to make sure none of the shingles are lifted. This will keep water from entering the home.

Trending News

It is also important to have an emergency bag packed and ready in the event you need to leave quickly. Things to include are non-perishable food items, water, clothing, important documents and important medications.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days