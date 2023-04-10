70°
Latest Weather Blog
Eyes on championship-winning Tigers for WNBA Draft
NEW YORK - Three members of LSU's national title-winning women's basketball team are hoping to hear their names at the WNBA Draft on Monday night.
The draft starts at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Those eligible for the draft on Monday include Alexis Morris, LaDazhia Williams and Jasmine Carson.
Trending News
Morris, one of the top prospects in the draft, was among 15 players invited to attend the draft in New York City in person. Morris averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 assists throughout March Madness and she scored over 20 points in each of the final three games of the season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
An Easter dream for St. Jude - Sunday Journal
-
One person issued summons after stunt drivers take to streets; mob rushed...
-
Volunteers serve at St. Vincent De Paul's annual Easter luncheon
-
Police seeking shooter, motive after body found behind Walker restaurant
-
Business owner fed up after latest street stunt event
Sports Video
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters