ExxonMobil to begin producing, donating medical-grade hand sanitizer to relief efforts

IRVING, TEXAS - On Friday, ExxonMobil announced that it has redesigned it's manufacturing facilities in Louisiana to produce medical-grade hand sanitizer that will be donated to coronavirus relief-efforts in Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The company expects to produce enough for nearly five million bottles, which is the equivalent of 160,000 gallons, of hand sanitizer for medical providers and first responders.

ExxonMobil says after this benchmark is reached, the company plans to make additional donations.

The plant in Baton Rouge will play a large role in the production of the donated hand sanitizer.

Isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient in the cleansing agent, is produced at the ExxonMobil chemical manufacturing facility in Baton Rouge.

To dole out the 160,000 gallons, the production of isopropyl alcohol has been ramped up by about 3,000 tonnes.

To produce, package and distribute hand sanitizer, the company purchased additional ingredients and modified equipment in Baton Rouge and at a lubricants plant in nearby Port Allen, Louisiana.

The company's support of COVID-19 relief efforts doesn't begin and end with hand sanitizer.

Earlier this month, ExxonMobil also increased its capability to manufacture specialized polypropylene, used in medical masks and gowns, by about 1,000 tonnes per month, which is enough to enable the production of up to 200 million medical masks or 20 million gowns.

In addition to this, ExxonMobil is also participating in a technology collaboration with the Global Center for Medical Innovation to rapidly redesign and manufacture reusable personal protection equipment, such as medical face shields and masks.

Click here for more information on how ExxonMobil is supporting the fight against the spread of novel coronavirus.